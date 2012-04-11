By Matt Stroud
PITTSBURGH, April 10 As weather disasters strike
with more frequency, U.S. homeowners first get hit with the
destruction or total loss of property. Many are then hit with
the unexpected loss of homeowners insurance policies as
insurance companies re-evaluate their financial liabilities.
After a tornado ripped through Springfield, Massachusetts,
last year, R. Paula Lazzari's home was badly damaged. The
retired teacher found broken windows, missing siding and a
damaged roof. Her insurer offered to fund repairs for one broken
window and some of the siding. It took nine months -- and
mediation services from an independent adjuster and the
Massachusetts Division of Insurance -- to get her bills paid,
according to the parties involved.
In this era of unpredictable weather patterns, Lazzari's
case is not unique. Insurance companies are raising rates,
cutting coverage, balking at some payouts and generally shifting
more expense and liability to homeowners, according to reports
from the industry and its critics.
"Insurance companies have significantly and methodically
decreased their financial responsibility for weather
catastrophes like hurricanes, tornados and floods in recent
years," the Consumer Federation of America said in a statement
after studying industry data.
The industry concedes that it is trying to avoid getting
trounced by those same punishing weather patterns.
"Last year (2011) was an extraordinary year for natural
disasters," said Michael Barry of the Insurance Information
Institute (III), an industry trade group. "Insurers have taken a
step back to assess whether or not they can absorb severe
losses."
STATES LEFT IN THE COLD
Some insurance companies have pulled out of
weather-challenged states -- meaning they will not write new
homeowners policies and may not renew contracts with current
policyholders.
In the wake of Hurricane Irene last summer, for example,
Allstate informed some 45,000 North Carolina
policyholders that it would not renew contracts that were not
bundled with auto insurance.
After a spate of tornadoes last April caused $11 billion of
property damage in Alabama, Alfa Mutual Group announced it would
not renew 73,000 Alabama property insurance policies.
"The increased frequency and severity of storms over the
last decade have highlighted the need for Alfa to review its
overall property portfolio," Alfa President Jerry Newby said in
a statement.
Florida, where insurers have been dropping coverage since
Hurricane Andrew in 1992, is a good example of where this can
lead. With an annual average of $1,460 per home, homeowners'
premiums there are second-highest in the country (Texas, at
$1,511 is first), according to the most recent data available, a
2010 report from the Insurance Information Institute.
"Florida's off the charts when it comes to pricing," said
Mike McCartin, an Ashton, Maryland, independent insurance agent.
The state has stepped in to cover some 1.5 million
properties via its publicly funded Citizens Property and
Insurance Corporation as insurers drop more and more homes.
"You simply have major private insurers that are unwilling
to write policies in Florida," said Robin Westcott, the state's
insurance consumer advocate.
"It's just a tough market to be in," said Phil Supple, a
spokesman for State Farm, which was once Florida's largest
property insurer. It stopped writing new homeowners' policies
there in 2007.
CHERRY-PICKING OF CUSTOMERS
Even though companies are not abandoning states at will,
many opt to drop coverage on individual homes or customers that
may seem prone to file claims. Insurers generally work on
three-year contracts with homeowners, Barry said. At the end of
those contracts, insurers can decide to raise rates or not
renew.
When frozen pipes caused flooding in Phil Berger's
Ijamsville, Maryland, home last year, he got a $6,000 check from
Allstate for the damages -- and a policy review. Berger said an
Allstate contractor told him to make $100,000 in repairs to his
home at his expense or he would lose his coverage. He refused,
and instead found a less expensive policy with a company that
required only one smaller repair before covering the home.
"You just need to be on your toes at all times," Berger
said.
Allstate declined to comment on Berger's case, but sent an
email response to general questions about the company's
nonrenewal policies.
"Allstate responsibly manages its risk by opting to not
renew policies as warranted," company representative Kevin Smith
wrote. "These actions are carefully considered, and help ensure
Allstate's continued ability to provide a wide variety of
insurance products to consumers at a competitive rate, while
remaining financially strong in every community we serve."
PAYING MORE FOR LESS
Even homeowners that renew every year may find new limits
buried in their policies. The Consumer Federation report said
insurance companies have "sharply hollowed out the catastrophe
coverage offered to consumers" by raising deductibles, capping
replacement costs, and -- significant for folks in the path of
tornadoes and hurricanes -- removing coverage for wind damage if
another non-covered event (usually a flood) also occurs.
Industry groups say this misstates the facts.
"The (CFA) could not be more wrong," said Dr. Robert P.
Hartwig, president of the Insurance Information Institute.
"Cities such as Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and others are being
rebuilt today because of private insurance companies paying
losses -- not from 'hollowed out coverage' policies." Insurers
have paid "literally billions" of dollars to "hundreds of
thousands of claimants" affected by natural disasters, he said.
Hartwig also defended the practice by some insurance
companies of leaving certain states or regions.
"If you tell an insurance company that they can't raise
rates despite nine hurricanes in two years, obviously insurers
are going to have to reduce exposure," he said.
But homeowners' insurance premiums have been rising sharply.
They have increased an average 6.33 percent annually between
2002 and 2009, according to the National Association of
Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). This year, insurers have asked
for rate increases of 18 percent or more in 11 states, according
to the Consumer Federation.
Robert Hunter, the author of the consumer report, has
questioned whether limit-laden policies are worth the rising
costs. But mortgage lenders require homeowners insurance, and
anyone who has observed a devastating house fire or storm is
unlikely to be willing to go without coverage.
COMPARISON SHOPPING
So how can consumers, who have little choice but to keep
their coverage, do as Berger suggests and keep on their toes?
Hunter tells homeowners to shop carefully. "Go on your
state's insurance policy website and look for houses similar to
yours to compare prices," he said.
The NAIC provides a map to all state insurance offices on
its website,), and
provides information about consumer insurance complaints.
Hunter also recommends checking comparison websites such as
insuranceproviders.com () or
insweb.com () for companies with favorable
consumer reviews for in your state.
Another step is to get a professional agent to help,
said Jim Donelon, Louisiana's insurance commissioner and
president-elect of the NAIC.
"I recommend you talk to as many people as you can. Get an
independent agent -- someone who's not attached to a specific
company -- and get in touch with captive agents but know that
captive agents can only represent their company."
The agents can check to make sure no important coverage --
like wind -- has been carved out of the policy.
Compare what the agents offer with what you can find online,
said Randy Moses, assistant director with the South Dakota
Insurance Department.
Even after getting coverage, consumers may find they need
extra help. Lazzari needed both an independent broker and a
public adjuster to resolve her case. Her insurer, Norfolk Dedham
Insurance, not only initially refused to pay for most of her
home repairs, but also planned to drop her as a customer, she
said. Francis T. Hegarty Jr., president and CEO of Norfolk &
Dedham Group, confirmed her version of events, but said it was
not unusual for claims such as Lazzari's to take time to
resolve.
Lazzari contacted an independent broker who worked with
Norfolk Dedham to successfully complete her home repairs. But
the broker said switching insurers would increase her payments
185 percent. That's when Lazzari contacted the Massachusetts
Division of Insurance to find a public adjuster, who eventually
persuaded Norfolk Dedham to keep her on its rolls.
"We were eventually able to work things out with Ms.
Lazzari," said Francis T. Hegarty Jr., president and CEO of
Norfolk & Dedham Group. "In these kinds of cases with
independent adjusters, the claims tend to get strung out and
tend to take longer to resolve than they would otherwise. But
cases likecase are pretty common and, all in all,
we're pleased with how things turned out with her."