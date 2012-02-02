LONDON Feb 2 The European Union's insurance watchdog has urged the bloc's executive to make sure new capital rules for insurers are introduced on time, amid fears their implementation could be put back because of delays in the EU legislative process.

Any delay beyond the current 2014 deadline for the so-called Solvency II regime will hinder insurers' efforts to adapt to the economic downturn, and could prompt national governments to introduce their own rules, EIOPA warned.

"It is difficult in the light of the global crisis to defend any further delay in its implementation," EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino wrote in a letter dated Jan. 31 to Michel Barnier, the European Commissioner in charge of regulation.

The European Commission, which drafts EU legislation, said last week it was committed to a "timely" introduction of Solvency II after a three-month delay in the European Parliament's voting procedures stirred fears the timetable could slip.

The EU authorities should now set a timeline for completing the legislative process by 2014 "in order to eliminate the current uncertainties," Bernardino wrote.

Solvency II has been more than 10 years in the making, and its original 2012 introduction date has already been postponed once, drawing criticism from the insurance industry.

The rules will make insurers hold capital in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, and could lead to higher reserving requirements for some insurers.

