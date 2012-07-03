* Draft law to cost insurers 730 mln euros

LONDON, July 3 Insurance salesmen would have to tell their customers whether they receive commission payments under a European Union proposal aimed at encouraging consumers to seek impartial advice, making it less likely that they buy unsuitable policies.

The measure would cost insurers about 730 million euros ($919 million), but this would be outweighed by increased sales and a drop in the number of life insurance contracts that are cancelled early, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The changes will "pave the way for increased consumer trust in reliable, helpful sources of information, resulting in a greater number of safer and more informed insurance product purchases", the commission said in a statement.

Insurance sellers are currently under no obligation to reveal their relationship to the underwriter or how they are paid in 21 of the EU's 27 member countries.

This has fostered a lack of trust in the insurance market, the commission said, citing a poll by insurer Aviva, in which 50 percent of consumers said that they relied on personal recommendations rather than professional advice when buying cover.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI), which represents Europe's biggest insurance market, said that consumers had little to gain from forcing sellers of home or car insurance to reveal their commission payments.

"While the ABI is supportive of disclosure, there is no evidence of existing consumer detriment, and minimal future benefit, to warrant disclosure of commission on general insurance products," it said in a statement.

The draft EU law, expected to come into force in 2015, would also align rules governing the sale of investment products packaged as life insurance policies with the tougher standards applied to pure investment contracts.