Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 percent after HQ sale
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
LONDON Feb 5 British specialist risk insurer Pioneer Underwriters has launched insurance to enable alternative fund managers such as hedge funds to comply with European Union regulations, it said on Thursday.
The EU's Alternative Investment Fund Managers' Directive (AIFMD) was fully implemented last year and requires alternative fund managers that market within the EU to hold capital or insurance to meet losses from professional negligence claims related to their EU business or EU-domiciled clients.
"The Pioneer team developed this product in response to demand, particularly in the U.S., where locally available financial lines insurance policies do not generally comply with these new EU rules," Pioneer said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the reinsurer's bottom line.