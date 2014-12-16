LONDON Dec 16 European insurance and
reinsurance companies are facing increasing risks from a long
period of low interest rates, a weak economic outlook and a
deterioration in sovereign credit quality, the EU's insurance
watchdog said on Tuesday.
At the same time, insurance premiums are only likely to rise
next year in the non-life sector, the European Insurance and
Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said in its twice-yearly
financial stability report.
"The overall profitability of insurance companies is still
relatively favourable, but results remain pressurised," EIOPA
said in a statement.
"Overall, downside risks have increased."
Insurers and reinsurers have been coming under pressure from
rising competition in their sectors, keeping premium rates low.
Low interest rates, meanwhile, have capped their ability to
boost returns through investing those premiums.
Stress tests unveiled by EIOPA earlier this month showed 14
percent of Europe's 5,000 insurance companies would fall short
of a key threshold if the EU's Solvency II rules, due to take
effect in January 2016, had already been in force.
The rules are aimed at improving the safety of products for
consumers, and will require a complete overhaul of insurers'
risk-management systems.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)