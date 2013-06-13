* EU watchdog to present results of test on Friday
* Long-term guarantee products in spotlight
* European insurers want changes to capital requirements
* Rules could hurt insurers' ability to boost economy
By Steve Scherer and Jonathan Gould
ROME/FRANKFURT, June 13 Europe's insurers warned
that their ability to help to boost economic growth could be
harmed if the EU insurance watchdog does not take account of
industry demands in a report to be unveiled on Friday.
Insurers and regulators have been battling over the
treatment of insurance savings products with long-term
guarantees, popular with consumers and a core business for life
insurers, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA), which is drafting the rules aimed at improving consumer
protection, is due to publish the findings of its study on
long-term guarantees on Friday.
The report will set the course for a deal on a broader set
of risk rules for the industry, known as Solvency II.
"EIOPA's proposals are key, not only for the Solvency II
project itself, but also for the wider EU economy," said Sergio
Balbinot, president of industry lobby group Insurance Europe.
If EIOPA ignores calls to take into account the industry's
"long-term perspective", then "this will further delay or even
put at risk the Solvency II project", Balbinot told the group's
annual gathering in Rome.
Regulators say that existing supervisory rules are outdated
and do not give them adequate information to avert potential
problems in future financial crises. While calling for changes,
Balbinot said "the industry fully backs Solvency II".
German insurance trade body GDV on Thursday said that the
long-term guarantee assessment (LTGA) had turned up a number of
areas that still needed improvement.
"The future supervisory system has to function in all market
situations and must not stand in contradiction to long-term
insurance business," GDV Managing Director Joerg von
Fuerstenwerth told a journalist briefing.
The European Commission will take the LTGA report into
account in finalising the Solvency II rules, which EIOPA has
said could still take effect in 2016, barring further delay.
OFFERING CARROTS
Insurers have not been shy about their potential to help
Europe's struggling economies to escape the debt crisis
downturn, provided that insurance regulations allow them to
invest.
The Solvency II rules will protect consumers by requiring
insurers to improve their risk management, making them more
accurately match their current assets to their obligations to
policyholders payable decades in the future, for example.
However, insurers have disagreed with the way EIOPA
calculates capital needs and future obligations, saying that the
regulator's proposed formulas make balance sheets too volatile.
"If regulations create unnecessary and artificial volatility
on long-term guarantee products, (insurers) have only two
options: stop selling these guarantees or change radically their
asset allocation ... by investing in less volatile assets,"
Balbinot said.
"The unforeseen consequences of well-intentioned initiatives
could be huge, not just for the financial services industry but
also for the economy."
European insurers are the region's biggest institutional
investors, holding 8.5 trillion euros ($11.3 trillion) in assets
at the end of last year, up more than 10 percent from a year
earlier, Insurance Europe said.
The insurance lobby said that higher capital requirements
for banks will create a liquidity shortfall of 4-5 trillion
euros between 2012 and 2016, making insurers' future investments
even more crucial to the European economy.