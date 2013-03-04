FRANKFURT, March 4 The EU's insurance watchdog called on Monday for joint action by national regulators to counter the negative effect of low interest rates on insurers and protect policyholders.

Insurers around Europe including the continent's biggest player, Allianz, are redesigning their product offering to take account of very low interest rates, for example by limiting the guarantees on savings products for new customers.

Insurers and their regulators worry about the risk of a repeat of the experience of Japan, where low interest rates contributed to the failure of seven insurers between 1997 and 2001.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said it would work with national financial watchdogs to determine the "scope and scale" of the risks to insurers from rock bottom interest rates and challenge unsustainable business models.

EIOPA chairman Gabriel Bernardino, in a statement, acknowledged that several national supervisors had already taken a range of different measures to deal with the problem, but said joint action to counter the effect of low interest rates was crucial.

"By coordinating these actions, EIOPA is committed to ensure a consistent supervisory approach and a fair and equitable treatment to policyholders," he said.

Low interest rates hurt insurers' investment income from the bonds they buy to meet future obligations to policyholders, and also raise the cost of those obligations in today's terms.

EIOPA said it would ask national watchdogs to intensify their monitoring of insurers that have greater exposure to the risks from low interest rates and to join a coordinated review of policy measures across the European Union in 2014.

EIOPA can draw on data from stress tests conducted with the industry in 2011. Fresh stress tests are planned for later this year. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Susan Fenton)