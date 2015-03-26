By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, March 26
FRANKFURT, March 26 Rock-bottom interest rates
could erode insurers' earnings power and financial strength for
years to come, putting an end to a string of
stronger-than-expected rises in dividends, analysts said in
reports published on Thursday.
Credit rating agency Moody's said it expected interest rates
to remain at a low level, cutting the return that insurers earn
from investing in new bonds as they replace their stock of
maturing, higher-yielding debt.
"Insurers' investment returns will continue to fall for many
years in most of the world's economies," Moody's said.
"This will hurt insurers' profits and increases the risk of
losses and capital declines for life insurers offering
guaranteed rates," it said in a report published on Thursday.
Moody's said life insurers in Germany, the Netherlands,
Norway and Taiwan were the most exposed to interest rate risk,
while those in Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico and Britain
were the least exposed, though not all insurers in each country
faced the same level of risk.
Many German insurers offered, for instance, guaranteed
annual interest rates of up to 4 percent on insurance savings
policies, which is far higher than the current yield of just 0.2
percent on 10-year benchmark government bonds.
German insurance trade body GDV said the low interest rates
environment was a challenge for the sector.
"However, insurers are capable of bridging the low interest
rate phase and that is also the view of regulators and rating
agencies," it added.
COMPETITION
Investors have been piling into insurance stocks on the
expectation of higher dividends and share buybacks from insurers
that are not able to put that cash to work in the business,
where premiums are pressured by stiff competition.
But Deutsche Bank said low bond yields were clearly
affecting insurers' financial solvency and earnings estimates.
"This does have implications for whether the sector's
'safe-haven' status is still deserved," Deutsche Bank's analysts
said in a note downgrading the European insurance sector to
"neutral" from "overweight".
"We think it does now choke off the potential for any new
positive surprise on dividends or capital return and leaves
insurers' share prices more vulnerable to any setback," they
said.
They also downgraded their recommendations on Europe's
largest insurer Allianz as well as Dutch insurer Aegon
to "hold" from "buy," saying they could not find
near-term catalysts for the stocks.
Credit Suisse analysts earlier this week maintained their
"neutral" rating on Italian insurer Generali, pending
more evidence its solvency capital was in line with peers.
"Until the capital is clarified, we expect the market to
remain cautious in giving credit for higher dividends," they
said.
