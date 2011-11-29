* Four insurers currently rated 'AAA' by Fitch

* Agency says could keep 'AAA' with U.S. downgrade

Nov 29 The four "AAA"-rated U.S. insurance companies will not be placed on negative outlook, even though the U.S. sovereign outlook has been cut to negative, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

The four are all privately held or are mutual associations: New York Life [NYLIN.UL], Northwestern Mutual [NMLIC.UL], TIAA [TIAAG.UL] and USAA.

Fitch said each company had strong liquidity and capital that was independent of government support, and therefore there was no need to lower their outlooks.

"Furthermore, in the event of a future U.S. sovereign downgrade, we believe it would be reasonable for the four 'AAA' companies to maintain ratings potentially one to two notches higher than the U.S. government's rating," Fitch said in a statement.

