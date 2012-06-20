LONDON, June 19 The credit ratings of European
insurers would be cut if Greece was to suffer a disorderly exit
from the euro, hit by a slump in the value of their investments,
credit rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
Worst-hit would be those in fiscally-stretched countries
such as Italy and Spain, seen as particularly vulnerable because
of their large holdings of their own countries' distressed
sovereign and bank debt.
"A disorderly Greek exit could have a materially negative
impact on the ratings of European insurers, with contagion
hitting credit quality and asset values, leading to a squeeze on
insurers' capital," said Chris Waterman, head of European
insurance at Fitch.
If Greece's departure were managed so as to contain the
market effects, insurers based in the economically healthier
northern eurozone countries would likely survive with their
credit ratings intact, Fitch said.
The industry would also be able to mitigate the impact of a
Greek exit by passing on some losses to customers who hold
unit-linked products, where investment risk is shared by
policyholders and shareholders.
Regulators probably would also relax solvency rules so as to
help insurers cope with sharp falls in the value of their
investment assets, Fitch said.
Some British life insurers would have been "on the brink of
insolvency" during the 2008 financial crisis without such
regulatory lenience, according to Fitch insurance analyst David
Prowse.
Italy's ISVAP watchdog last year said insurers did not have
to count all losses on sovereign debt when calculating their
solvency ratios, shielding Generali, holder of 46
billion euros ($58.31 billion) of Italian gilts, from the full
impact of the eurozone debt crisis.
Greek political parties that broadly support the terms of an
international bailout deal for Greece narrowly won the general
election on June 17, averting the immediate threat of the
critically-indebted nation being forced out of the euro zone.
Fitch's operating assumption is that the single currency
weathers the crisis without Greece leaving, although a departure
cannot be ruled out, the rating agency said.
($1=0.7889 euros)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)