LONDON, June 19 The credit ratings of European
insurers would be cut if Greece was to suffer a disorderly exit
from the euro, causing a slump in the value of their
investments, credit rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
Worst-hit would be insurers such as Generali and
Mapfre in fiscally-stretched Italy and Spain, seen as
vulnerable because of their large holdings of their own
countries' distressed sovereign and bank debt.
"In the case of a Greek exit, Italy would most likely be put
on negative rating watch, and if Italy is downgraded, Generali
would be one of the first Italian companies in line to be
downgraded," said Fitch insurance analyst David Prowse.
If Greece's departure were managed so as to contain the
market effects, insurers based in the economically healthier
northern eurozone countries would likely survive with their
credit ratings intact, Fitch said.
The industry would also be able to cushion the impact of a
Greek exit by passing on some losses to customers who hold
unit-linked products, where investment risk is shared by
policyholders and shareholders.
Regulators probably would also relax solvency rules so as to
help insurers cope with sharp falls in the value of their
investment assets, Fitch said.
Some British life insurers would have been "on the brink of
insolvency" during the 2008 financial crisis without such
regulatory lenience, Fitch's Prowse said.
Italy's ISVAP watchdog last year said insurers did not have
to count all losses on sovereign debt when calculating their
solvency ratios, shielding Generali, holder of 46 billion euros
($58.31 billion) of Italian gilts, from the full impact of the
euro zone debt crisis.
Greek political parties that broadly support the terms of an
international bailout deal for Greece narrowly won a general
election on June 17, averting the immediate threat of the
critically-indebted nation being forced out of the euro zone.
Fitch's operating assumption is that the single currency
weathers the crisis without Greece leaving, although a departure
cannot be ruled out, the rating agency said.
