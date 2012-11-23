LONDON Nov 23 British insurers look set to
absorb 1 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) of flood-related claims
this year, their biggest flood damage bill since 2007,
accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Friday.
Heavy flooding during the summer inflicted a loss of about
500 million pounds on the industry, and further inundations this
week across England and Wales are likely to boost the total for
the year to 1 billion pounds, PwC said.
That would be the most since 2007, when severe flooding in
several parts of England triggered claims of about 3 billion
pounds, according to the Association of British Insurers.
The fresh wave of flood damage comes as the insurance
industry is locked in talks with the government over how to
guarantee affordable insurance for homes in flood-prone regions
once an existing subsidy arrangement expires next year.
The industry's favoured solution, a fund financed by a levy
on low risk households and backstopped by the taxpayer, could
fail because the government is reluctant to act as insurer of
last resort, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
"Who will step in to insure homeowners exposed to flood risk
remains a key question for insurers and customers alike," said
Domenico Del Re, PwC's head of catastrophe management.
Britain's Environment Agency said 59 flood warnings,
indicating that flooding is expected, were in place across
England on Friday.
Britain's leading home insurers include Aviva, RSA
, and Direct Line.