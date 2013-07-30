By Sebastian Salek
| LONDON, July 31
rules should be overhauled to root out fraudsters making fake
claims for whiplash which drive up premiums, lawmakers said on
Wednesday.
False and exaggerated motor insurance claims could represent
more than 60 percent of all claims for whiplash, the Transport
Select Committee of legislators said in a report.
The report suggests reducing the limitation period for
claims and requiring whiplash claimants to provide proof they
had either been seen by a doctor or attended a hospital
emergency department shortly after the accident.
Steve Maddock, managing director of claims at insurance
company Direct Line Group, supported the proposals.
"This will help reduce fraud and speed up the process for those
genuinely injured," he said.
Insurers should also end practices which encourage fraud and
exaggeration, such as making offers to personal injury claimants
before a medical report has been received, the committee said.
Forms of fraudulent activity highlighted in the report
included "cash for crash", where crashes were caused
deliberately to generate claims, as well as claims relating to
non-existent passengers, fabricated or exaggerated symptoms, and
exaggeration of the impact of a genuine injury.
Government proposals to hear whiplash claims for between one
thousand pounds ($1,500) and five thousand pounds in a small
claims court were criticised by the select committee.
It said this would be counter-productive in discouraging
fraudulent and exaggerated claims because expert evidence was
not generally submitted in a small claims court.
The plan could also impair access to justice, particularly
for people who do not feel confident to represent themselves
against insurers' legal professionals, the committee said.