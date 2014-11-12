FRANKFURT Nov 12 Germany's financial watchdog
Bafin has found a capital gap at life insurers with a combined
market share of less than 1 percent, the regulator said on
Wednesday.
Bafin said it will now discuss the necessary steps with
these institutions, which fell short of the new insurance rules
dubbed Solvency II.
The rules allow for 16 years of transition period. If they
had been applied as of December 2013 already, a quarter of
Germany's 87 life insurers with a combined market share of 10
percent would have had a combined capital shortfall of 15
billion euros ($18.7 billion), Bafin said.
($1 = 0.8020 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)