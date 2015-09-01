BERLIN, Sept 1 German life insurance contributions will likely fall slightly this year, the head of the country's GDV insurance industry body said on Tuesday.

"They will probably be down slightly on balance," GDV President Alexander Erdland told reporters in Berlin.

Last year, contributions to German life insurers and pension funds and rose by 3.1 percent to 93.7 billion euros ($105.95 billion).

($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by William Hardy)