LONDON May 21 Euler Hermes, the world's No. 1
trade credit insurer, said it might restrict the cover it
provides to exporters doing business with Greece, citing fears
the debt-laden nation could be forced out of the euro.
"Euler Hermes will most probably have to switch to a more
prudent approach, also in the interests of customers," Euler
Hermes chief executive Wilfried Verstraete said.
"Euler Hermes has maintained a high level of cover for its
customers until today, but now we are confronted with a changing
situation. The risk of Greece exiting the eurozone has been
revived."
The company, majority-owned by Allianz, Europe's
biggest insurer, offers exporters worldwide protection against
the risk of non-payment. It insured deals worth 702 billion
euros ($893 billion) last year.
Netherlands-based Atradius, the second-biggest trade credit
insurer, declined to comment on the terms it offers to
customers, but said it was carrying out an "in-depth" analysis
of Greece's economic plight.
"The risk of Greek companies failing to pay their bills has
increased substantially," a spokesman said.
Euler Hermes' Verstraete said the company would reach a
decision on cover limits for Greece by the end of May.
Trade credit insurers advise customers on the
creditworthiness of their counterparts as well as insuring their
transactions.
They typically respond to increases in the risk of
non-payment by imposing lower limits on the value of the
business they cover.
A Greek exit from the eurozone would force companies there
to revert to the drachma, which would likely fall sharply
against the single currency to reflect Greece's economic
difficulties.
That would severely restrict Greek importers' ability to pay
euro-denominated bills, potentially inflicting big losses on
their overseas suppliers.
Greece imported 45.6 billion euros worth of goods last year,
more than double the 20.2 billion euros it exported, according
to International Monetary Fund figures.
