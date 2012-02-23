* RSA misses div growth expectations, shares down 3.7 pct

* Allianz keeps div unchanged, Swiss Re dividend up 9 pct

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Feb 23 RSA said on Thursday it would raise its 2011 dividend by a "prudent" 4 percent due to tough market conditions, inviting unflattering comparisons with rivals Allianz and Swiss Re .

RSA, Britain's biggest commercial insurer, said it had been cautious because persistently low interest rates were weighing on its investment income, disappointing analysts who had forecast a rise of 5.2 percent in a company poll.

Investors have been scrutinising insurers' 2011 dividends amid worries that weak investment returns, hefty natural disaster claims, and writedowns on European sovereign debt last year might sap their ability to pay out while keeping their capital reserves high enough.

But Germany's Allianz, the European leader, kept its annual dividend unchanged even though a jump in catastrophe claims and hefty impairments on distressed Greek debt holdings halved its net profit.

The move, which analysts take as a sign of Allianz's confidence in its future earnings potential, boosted the proportion of its 2011 profit that will be handed to shareholders --the so-called payout ratio -- to over 80 percent.

Separately, Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer, raised its dividend by 9 percent after its 2011 profit trebled thanks to a release of cash set aside in prior years against claims that did not materialise.

RSA's plan to keep its dividend in check will bring its payout ratio and dividend yield, historically among the highest in the European sector, more closely into line with its competitors. The move partly reflects RSA's more downbeat assessment of its growth prospects, analysts said.

"If your earnings are under pressure, you don't want your payout ratio to start spiralling upwards, and in the medium term, I think they want to try and bring it down a little," said Joy Ferneyhough at Espirito Santo Bank in London, who calculates that RSA's dividend yield is still more than 50 percent higher than Allianz's.

"One of the bull cases has always been that it's got this big fat yield, and it's nice and steady, but that now has changed because of the economic environment."

Axa and Zurich Financial Services, the other leading European insurers to have reported 2011 results so far, last week also sought to reassure investors with unchanged dividends.

Shares in RSA were down 3.7 percent at 1210 GMT, making them the second-steepest faller in the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index, which was up 0.32 percent. Allianz and Swiss Re were up 0.8 percent and 2.9 percent.

RSA on Thursday also named Richard Houghton, finance chief at U.S. insurer Aspen, as its new chief financial officer.

The appointment clears the way for outgoing CFO George Culmer, recruited to the same role at bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group in November, to leave the insurer in May.