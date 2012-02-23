* RSA misses div growth expectations, shares down 4.5 pct
* Allianz keeps div unchanged, Swiss Re dividend up 9 pct
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Feb 23 RSA became the
first big European insurer to disappoint investors' 2011
dividend expectations, inviting unflattering comparisons with
big payouts from rivals Allianz and Swiss Re
.
RSA, Britain's biggest commercial insurer, said on Thursday
it would raise its dividend by a "prudent" 4 percent because low
interest rates were eroding its investment returns, falling
short of the 5.2 percent expected by analysts in a company poll.
Investors have been closely scrutinising insurers' 2011
dividends amid worries that paltry investment yields, hefty
natural disaster claims, and writedowns on European sovereign
debt last year might sap their ability to pay while also keeping
their capital reserves high enough.
"It's a reflection of the reality of the situation," RSA
Chief Executive Simon Lee told reporters.
"When the economic environment changes, we hope to be in a
position to grow the dividend more quickly."
Germany's Allianz, the European leader, kept its annual
dividend unchanged even though a jump in catastrophe claims and
hefty impairments on distressed Greek debt holdings halved its
net profit.
The move, which analysts take as a sign of Allianz's
confidence in its future earnings potential, boosted the
proportion of its 2011 profit that will be handed to
shareholders --the so-called payout ratio -- to over 80 percent.
Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer, raised its
dividend by 9 percent after its 2011 profit trebled thanks to a
release of cash set aside in prior years against claims that did
not materialise.
Axa and Zurich Financial Services, the
other leading European insurers to have reported 2011 results so
far, last week also sought to reassure investors with unchanged
dividends.
RSA's subdued dividend increase will bring its payout ratio
and dividend yield, historically among the highest in the
European sector, more closely into line with its competitors'.
The move partly reflects the insurer's more downbeat assessment
of its growth prospects, analysts said.
"It's getting ever more difficult to grow, they're spending
too much on their dividend, and they need to save some of that,"
said Investec analyst Kevin Ryan.
Shares in RSA were down 4.5 percent by 1540 GMT, making them
the steepest faller in the Stoxx 600 European insurance share
index, which was flat. Allianz and Swiss Re were up 0.15
percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
"One of the bull cases (for RSA) has always been that it's
got this big fat yield, and it's nice and steady, but that now
has changed because of the economic environment," said Espirito
Santo analyst Joy Ferneyhough, who calculates that RSA's
dividend yield is still 50 percent higher than Allianz's.
RSA's 2011 operating profit rose 38 percent to 884 million,
narrowly beating the 844 million pounds expected by analysts,
while Allianz's net profit fell to 2.55 billion euros, missing
forecasts by almost half a billion euros.
Swiss Re had a profit of $2.63 billion, well ahead of the
$1.79 billion pencilled in by analysts.
RSA on Thursday also named Richard Houghton, finance chief
at U.S. insurer Aspen, as its new chief financial officer.
The appointment clears the way for outgoing CFO George
Culmer, recruited to the same role at bailed-out lender Lloyds
Banking Group in November, to quit the insurer in May.