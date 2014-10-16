LONDON Oct 16 Issuance of non-life insurance
linked securities will hit record levels of $9 billion by the
end of this year, exceeding the previous high of $7 billion in
2007, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory (WCMA) predicted in a
report on Thursday.
Issuance this year is just about $1.2 billion short of 2007
levels, said the WCMA, which expects up to $9 billion of
non-life ILS issuance this year on a broader participation of
investors.
The target is achievable despite a dull third quarter this
year when only one transaction hit the market, WCMA, part of
Willis Group Holdings, said.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Freya Berry)