LONDON, Sept 16 Life insurance and pensions company Legal & General said on Tuesday that its board member responsible for the firm's protections and savings business would retire.

John Pollock, executive director and CEO of the Legal & General Assurance Society, plans to retire at the firm's next annual general meeting in May 2015, L&G said in a statement.

The protections and savings business provided over 6 million individual customers and over 8,000 corporate schemes with life insurance, general insurance and savings plans, producing an operating profit of 444 million pounds ($718.04 million) in 2013 and "a strong performance" in the first half of 2014, the company said.

($1 = 0.6184 British Pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)