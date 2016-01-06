LONDON Jan 6 Workers at British insurer Legal &
General have voted for industrial action over the
threatened closure of a regional office, trade union Unite said
on Wednesday, their first such move since the 1970s.
The insurer, which is in the middle of an efficiency drive
to save costs, is considering closing its Kingswood office in
the southern English county of Surrey, which employs more than
1,500 people.
Staff voted for industrial action short of a strike, which
can include refusing to work overtime, in protest at the
possible closure. Staff at the firm had not taken industrial
action for 40 years, a Unite spokesman said.
"Unite is calling on Legal & General to work with us to
explore all options that can keep Kingswood open," Unite
regional officer Ian Methven said in a statement, adding that
L&G had already agreed with the union to keep the office open
until 2018.
A final decision over whether to close the office would be
taken shortly, according to an L&G spokesman.
Legal & General said in November it was ahead of its target
to make 80 million pounds ($117 million) in cost savings for
2015. It has previously said savings could come through cutting
headcount and that it was reviewing its UK and U.S. locations.
Most jobs lost from a closure of the Surrey office would be
transferred to other L&G offices in England and Wales, the
spokesman added.
The company employs around 7,500 people in Britain.
($1 = 0.6836 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Keith
Weir)