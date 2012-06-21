LONDON, June 21 European insurers could achieve
a 200 billion euros ($254.05 billion) boost to their stock
market value by using revenues from long-term savings products
to lend to businesses and infrastructure projects, consultants
Oliver Wyman said.
Insurers are well-placed to become providers of long-term
credit because of the revenues they make from products such as
annuities, which carry predictable financial obligations and
cannot be sold by customers, Oliver Wyman said in a report.
Opportunities for insurers to become lenders have also been
boosted by banks' steady withdrawal from long-term lending,
under pressure to meet more exacting capital standards.
"Banks are being forced to fund long-term loans with
long-term liabilities and repair their capital ratios," said
Oliver Wyman partner John Whitworth.
"At the same time, European economies are increasingly in
need of funding."
Exploiting European insurers' lending potential could boost
their combined market value by 50 percent, partly reversing a
steady decline over the last ten years, said Oliver Wyman, part
of insurance broker Marsh & McLennan.
However, insurers may be reluctant to become lenders because
they lack the expertise to value illiquid assets such as
infrastructure loans.
Uncertainty over the final shape of Europe's tough new
Solvency II capital rules for insurers, due to come into force
in 2014, may also be acting as a deterrent, the company said.
($1 = 0.7873 euros)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)