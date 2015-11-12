WASHINGTON Nov 12 Two U.S. consumer groups
announced the formation of a coalition with New York labor
unions on Thursday to press antitrust regulators to oppose big
insurance mergers that would cut the number of nationwide
for-profit health insurers from five to three.
The Coalition to Preserve Patient Choice, made up of the
Consumer Federation of America, Consumer Action and others, was
formed because of concern about Anthem Inc's purchase
of Cigna Corp for $47 billion and Aetna Inc's
decision to buy Humana Inc for $37 billion, the group
said in a statement.
"The CPPC believes these mergers should be challenged or
patient choice will suffer. In fact, studies have shown previous
health insurance mergers resulted in (price) increases ranging
from 7 percent to nearly 14 percent," the group said.
Anthem said in a statement that the coalition's assertions
were "misleading," and that it was "confident that the
transaction's consumer benefits will be understood by state and
federal regulators."
Aetna said in a statement that its deal for Humana was
"primarily about the Medicare marketplace, where there is robust
competition and choice. We are confident that our transaction
will receive a fair, thorough and fact-based review from the
Department of Justice and the states."
The deals are being reviewed by the U.S. Department of
Justice and state insurance regulators, and have been the
subject of hearings in Congress. They have also been criticized
by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who said
last month that she is "very skeptical" the mergers would be
good for consumers.
The American Medical Association has asked for the deals to
be blocked while the American Hospital Association has also been
critical of them.
