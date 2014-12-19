LONDON Dec 19 British mutual insurance firms
Family Investments and Engage Mutual have agreed to merge, the
firms said on Friday, without giving financial details.
The newly-combined company will have around 6 billion pounds
($9.38 billion) in assets under management, the firms said in a
statement.
Family CEO Simon Markey will be chief executive and Engage
Mutual's Christina McComb will become chairman, they added.
Shock British pension reform has dented sales at life
insurers this year, and was seen as a key factor behind Aviva
's recent $8.8 billion deal to buy Friends Life.
British mutual insurance group LV= said on Thursday
it had agreed to take over the majority of rival company
Teachers Assurance.
($1 = 0.6398 pounds)
