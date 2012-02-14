LONDON Feb 14 British motor insurers will
call for new laws to cut whiplash injury claims when they meet
Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday, saying the "epidemic"
is costing it 2 billion pounds ($3.16 billion) a year and
forcing car insurance higher.
The industry will push for measures including a minimum
speed threshold for whiplash payouts in an effort to stop the
spiralling trend, the Association of British Insurers said.
Average car insurance premiums soared by 40 percent in the
year to March 2011 as insurers sought to recoup a sharp rise in
bodily injury claims blamed by the industry on the growing
influence of "no win, no fee" lawyers.
"We welcome the personal interest of the Prime Minister in
this and the government's willingness to consider radical
reforms which will be necessary to tackle the UK's compensation
culture," ABI Director General Otto Thoresen said in a
statement.
Britain's motor insurance industry has paid out more in
claims than it has taken in in premiums every year since 1994,
reflecting stiff competition and steadily rising claims.
The government said in September it would ban lawyers from
paying to obtain the details of accident victims, a practice
which insurers say has encouraged spurious and exaggerated
claims.
The meeting with David Cameron will be attended by motor
insurers including Royal Bank of Scotland, Admiral
, Axa, Aviva, and Zurich Financial Services
.
The insurers will also call for better training and a zero
alcohol limit for young drivers, who pay the highest motor
insurance premiums as they are statistically more likely to
crash.
"While this is unlikely to lead to an immediate reduction in
claims and premiums, the intervention of the Prime Minister
shows the determination from government to get to grips with
this issue," Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in a
note.