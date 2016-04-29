LONDON, April 29 British car insurance premiums
fell marginally in the first quarter compared with the previous
three months, dropping back after sharp rises over most of last
year, recovery service AA said on Friday.
New business premiums often stall during the first quarter
of the year and the AA said in a quarterly statement it expected
the upward trend to resume.
FTSE 100 firms such as Aviva, Direct Line
and RSA are among those operating in the highly
competitive car insurance market.
The average quote for an annual comprehensive car insurance
policy was 561.24 pounds ($820.42), the AA said, a fall of 0.4
percent over the previous quarter, but a rise of 20.7 percent
from a year earlier.
A survey from comparison website Confused.com and insurance
broker and consultancy Willis Towers Watson showed steady motor
insurance rates in the first quarter.
($1 = 0.6841 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; editing by Carolyn Cohn)