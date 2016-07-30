July 30 British car insurance premiums rose less
than expected in the three months to end-June compared with the
previous quarter, as competition pressures kept growth in check,
the AA said on Saturday.
The average quote for an annual comprehensive car insurance
policy was 568.48 pounds ($751.81) in the second quarter, a rise
of 2.3 percent over the first quarter and 17.2 percent over a
year earlier, the British recovery service said.
Companies such as Aviva, Direct Line and RSA
are among those operating in the highly competitive car
insurance market.
Apart from a slump seen in the first quarter, premiums have
been trending upwards due to rising costs of crash repairs for
increasingly complex vehicles, high levels of false claims for
whiplash injuries and a rise in uninsured driving.
($1 = 0.7561 pounds)
