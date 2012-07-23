* Build America to start writing coverage in September
* Will focus on issues under $75 mln
* Backed by former top executives of insurer FSA
July 23 New York state's financial regulator
said on Monday that it had licensed the first-ever mutual
municipal bond insurer, which expects to start underwriting
small deals later this year.
Build America Mutual Assurance Co, or BAM, will focus on
investment-grade muni bond issues of up to $75 million when it
starts writing coverage in September, the New York Department of
Financial Services said in a statement.
As a mutual, BAM will be owned by the issuers. The state
said the company was capitalized with $600 million in initial
financing and had the highest credit rating of any bond insurer
in the country.
The new insurer is backed by two veterans of the industry.
Hudson-Greenwich Partners LLC said in November that it intended
to launch BAM, although the firm's website currently has no
details other than a picture of a road under construction.
Hudson-Greenwich partners Robert Cochran and Sean McCarthy
were previously chief executive officer and chief operating
officer, respectively, of bond insurer FSA, which was acquired
by peer Assured Guaranty in 2009.
Their new venture will compete with Assured Guaranty, which
is effectively the only bond insurer still writing new business
in the United States.
The once-robust business was all but crippled by the
financial crisis, as bond insurers that strayed from their
municipal routes into structured finance were slammed by losses.
While insured bonds accounted for more than half of the
market in 2005, just 4 percent of muni issues were insured in
the first half of 2012.