AMSTERDAM Aug 27 Dutch state-owned insurer ASR
on Thursday published first half earnings that showed its
solvency declining sharply under new European rules that come
into effect in January 2016.
The ASR statement comes after reports earlier this month
from Dutch insurers Delta Lloyd and Aegon, whose shares each
fell sharply after they reported likely solvency ratios that
appeared much lower than analysts had been expecting under
Europe's new Solvency II regime..
ASR said Thursday that under the old rules, its solvency
ratio rose to 297 percent. But under the new Solvency II regime,
solvency would be just 185 percent.
The company also reported first-half earnings that showed a
net profit of 397 million euros ($450 million) up from 180
million euros in the first-half of 2014. The rise was attributed
to a mix of better investment results and better operating
results.
"The results show that ASR is ready for an independent
private future," the company said in a statement.
The Dutch government intends to privatize ASR, part of the
defunct Belgian bank and insurer Fortis, but has yet to set a
date.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Miral Fahmy)