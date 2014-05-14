LONDON May 14 Insurer Old Mutual said
senior Nedbank executive Ingrid Johnson will become its new
finance director, joining a small group of female FTSE 100
finance chiefs.
Old Mutual said on Wednesday Johnson will become group
finance director from July 1. Reuters reported on Tuesday she
was in line to get the job.
Johnson is currently managing executive for retail and
business banking at Nedbank, one of South Africa's top
four banks that is 52 percent owned by Old Mutual. She was
responsible for repositioning those businesses since August
2009, and has been at the bank for 20 years.
Johnson, who will become the 10th female finance director in
the FTSE 100, succeeds Philip Broadley, who announced in
December he would be stepping down. He will remain at the
company until the end of August.
Old Mutual also named Paul Hanratty as its new chief
operating officer.
