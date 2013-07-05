LONDON, July 6 Britain's financial watchdog is
investigating whether insurers charge customers unfairly for
automatic policy renewal and take advantage of clients who do
not shop around.
Britain's head markets regulator Martin Wheatley told
British lawmakers in a letter made public on Saturday: "We will
look at issues like premium charging in a new light."
"In particular we will be interested in whether firms are
taking advantage of consumers who simply accept what they are
offered."
The letter, dated March 28, was sent to the Treasury Select
Committee chairman Andrew Tyrie in response to concerns Tyrie
had raised about automatic renewal, which is included in
policies to ensure customers do not inadvertently find
themselves without cover.
Tyrie noted that not all clients were able to shop around
particularly as this is most usually done now using price
comparison websites. Elderly consumers unfamiliar with the
internet are thus at a disadvantage.
"Such practices appear to penalise long term loyalty and are
to the detriment of those less able to access price comparison
resources, particularly the elderly," Tyrie said in his original
letter to the Financial Services Authority (FSA) and the
Association of British Insurers (ABI).
ABI director general Otto Thoresen said in response to
Tyrie's letter that "extreme differences" between automatic
renewal prices and those charged to new customers were unusual,
though he noted that varied pricing aimed at attracting new
business was to be expected.
Since Wheatley's letter was sent the FSA has been replaced
by the Financial Conduct Authority, which has the power to boost
competition and protect consumers by banning or changing
products.
In a statement released on Friday, Tyrie said: "The
Committee will scrutinise closely the information gathered by
the FCA."
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Sophie Walker)