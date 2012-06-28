LONDON, June 28 Global insurance prices are set
to rise for a third consecutive quarter as the industry strives
to bolster its finances after paying near-record catastrophe
claims last year, insurance broker Marsh said on Thursday.
Average prices in the second quarter of 2012 were 1.4
percent higher than a year ago, having risen since September
2011, according to the Marsh Risk Management Global Insurance
Index, which monitors insurance rates in 20 major countries.
The Marsh index tallies with surveys from other brokers and
insurers showing average prices have risen moderately despite
insured losses of $116 billion in 2011, the industry's
second-costliest natural catastrophe year on record.
Historically, insurance prices have jumped sharply in the
wake of big payouts by the industry as less well-funded insurers
retrench, freeing those still in the market to charge more.
Analysts say the subdued price reaction partly reflectseda
continued abundance of capital as investors fleeing depressed
bond and equity markets put money into insurance and reinsurance
instead, often through securities such as catastrophe bonds.
The biggest price increases have been in markets directly
affected by last year's catastrophes, Marsh said, with property
catastrophe insurance rates rising by 30 percent in Japan, hit
in March 2011 by the Tohoku earthquake.
In the United States, the world's biggest insurance market,
60 percent of companies had to pay more for their property
insurance during the second quarter of 2012, Marsh said.