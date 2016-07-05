FRANKFURT, July 5 Europe's insurance watchdog
has launched a EU-wide review of market conduct at insurers
offering higher-risk products, dubbed unit-linked life insurance
policies.
The review, which will cover 60 percent of each national
market, will focus on how payment by asset managers to insurers
could influence their choice of investments and how this choice
could affect policyholders, EIOPA said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Life insurers invest their clients' premiums and pay out the
capital plus investment returns when the policy matures.
Standard funds guarantee a certain capital return, and are
usually invested in low-risk fixed-income assets with low
yields.
In unit-linked products, by contrast, the risks for the
investment part are borne by the policyholder. Life insurers
generally earn higher fees on unit-linked funds than on
guaranteed-return funds.
EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino said the watchdog has
identified relations between insurers and asset managers in the
unit-linked market as one possible source of consumer detriment.
"(A review) will build a coordinated understanding of the
market practices, point at potential problems and how widespread
they are," he said.
