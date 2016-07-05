FRANKFURT, July 5 Europe's insurance watchdog has launched a EU-wide review of market conduct at insurers offering higher-risk products, dubbed unit-linked life insurance policies.

The review, which will cover 60 percent of each national market, will focus on how payment by asset managers to insurers could influence their choice of investments and how this choice could affect policyholders, EIOPA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Life insurers invest their clients' premiums and pay out the capital plus investment returns when the policy matures.

Standard funds guarantee a certain capital return, and are usually invested in low-risk fixed-income assets with low yields.

In unit-linked products, by contrast, the risks for the investment part are borne by the policyholder. Life insurers generally earn higher fees on unit-linked funds than on guaranteed-return funds.

EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino said the watchdog has identified relations between insurers and asset managers in the unit-linked market as one possible source of consumer detriment.

"(A review) will build a coordinated understanding of the market practices, point at potential problems and how widespread they are," he said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)