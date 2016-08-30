LONDON Staff at British insurer Prudential are taking industrial action over plans to move 76 jobs to Mumbai from the southern English town of Reading, the Unite union said.

Staff in the Prudential's annuities department in Reading will from Wednesday not carry out work linked to the transfer of the jobs to Mumbai, Unite said in a statement.

97 percent of the Unite members voted for the industrial action, the union said.

A spokesman for Prudential said around 80 jobs were being transferred to Mumbai, but at least 30 UK employees had already found other roles in the company.

