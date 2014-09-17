WARSAW, Sept 17 Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's PZU, has agreed to spin off part of its Lithuanian business to assuage competition concerns and pave the way for its purchase of Lithuanian rival Lietuvos Draudimas.

Poland's state-run PZU agreed to buy Lietuvos Draudimas as part of a larger, 360-million euro ($467 million) deal struck earlier this year which will see PZU take control of most of British insurer RSA's eastern European operations.

"PZU agrees to decrease PZU's business in Lithuania, specifically in MOD (motor own damage) and property insurance, product groups where the Lithuanian Competition Council envisages possible competition concerns," it said. Motor own damage is a voluntary form of insurance and covers damage to policyholders' own cars, regardless of who is guilty.

The group said it had presented the antitrust watchdog with possible structures for a sale and added it would start looking for a buyer after being given the green light. It expects to receive permission before Oct 10.

"But it takes time as is usual for complex business transactions," PZU said in its statement, adding similar deals could take two years to complete.

Under the broader RSA deal, PZU also bought Latvian rival AAS Balta, an Estonian unit of RSA's Danish insurer Codan Forsikring, and Poland's Link4. It already has regulatory clearance for AAS Balta and Link4 takeovers. (1 US dollar = 0.7712 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)