(Recasts with CEO comments, adds more results figures)

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, March 15 Poland's state-run PZU , Eastern Europe's largest insurer, will cut costs and expand abroad to return to growth after net profit fell by a fifth last year, Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday.

PZU, worth 31 billion zlotys ($8 billion) on the Warsaw bourse, is the leading insurer around the Baltics, but a price war in Poland and record-low interest rates eroded its 2015 net profit by 21 percent to 2.34 billion zlotys.

Its gross written premiums rose almost 9 percent to 18.36 billion, but return on equity (ROE) fell by 4.6 percentage points to 18 percent last year.

PZU, whose 16-million strong Polish client base is around 40 percent of the country's population, plans to cut costs by 20 percent in the next three years to lift ROE to around 20 percent as well as strengthen its presence abroad.

"Our goal should be to have 15 to 20 percent of our total gross written premiums from foreign operations," Krupinski told his first press conference since being appointed CEO by the state treasury in January.

"We will not focus only on Eastern Europe. We do not exclude expansion by takeovers, but we want to follow other growth paths too," he said, adding that PZU will present a new company strategy by mid-2016.

PZU closed 2015 with 7.4 percent of gross premiums from abroad.

The group also plans to raise assets under management to 100 billion zlotys from 69 billion, and grow revenue at its health-care arm to 1 billion zlotys by 2020 from 260 million.

Krupinski, a former deputy treasury minister, also wants to continue his predecessor's policy of building a banking arm via PZU lender Alior Bank, which sources say is close to buying local rival BPH from General Electric.

"Alior needs capital to grow and we will support it in this respect. We are ready to support it also on a growth path built on takeovers," Krupinski said. ($1 = 3.8660 zlotys) (Editing by Susan Thomas)