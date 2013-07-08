By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Regulators placing more onerous
capital requirements on insurers are stifling investment that
would jump-start economic recovery, frustrating government
policy, a UK industry association said.
In a report published on Tuesday to herald the start of a
biannual industry conference, the Association of British
Insurers (ABI) bemoans the apparent conflict between government
and regulators on how best to use capital.
On the one hand, boosting economic activity is a "public
policy priority" as government looks to insurers as a source of
private sector finance for long-term infrastructure projects.
The insurance industry, keen to find new investments
offering reliable revenue streams, would willingly invest in
such projects in partnership with government, the ABI says.
At the same time, however, regulators are expecting insurers
to reduce risk by holding more capital in reserve, often in
short-term government debt.
"There is a mismatch between potential investment finance
being skewed into short-term government debt while the same
governments desperately need it to be channelled into projects
to boost short-term growth and develop long-term productive
capacity," the ABI says in the report.
A central plank of regulation on how insurers should set
aside capital to cover payment promises they make on long-term
products is the so-called Solvency II proposal being considered
by European Union states and the European Parliament.
The ABI says that the conflict between government and
financial watchdogs shows a lack of communication between
regulators and finance ministers.
"(Regulators) often discuss capital adequacy isolated from
elected finance ministers and fail to take a holistic view about
how to regulate risk management and investment in a way that
encourages growth," the association says.
Insurers are increasingly wary about the prospect of new
regulation demanding higher capital buffers to protect against
future cash crunches. The fear is that higher buffers may
restrict profits and tie up funds they need to invest.
"There is a tension here between imposing capital
requirements which for some insurers could be too punitive and
could prevent them offering some products to customers and
constrain investment," said Dominic Simpson, European insurance
analyst at Moody's.
With interest rates at historic lows since the financial
crisis, insurers are under pressure to seek greater returns on
investment to fund obligations such as clients' pensions and
annuities.
Many are attracted to infrastructure investments because
these often come with risk-reducing government guarantees and
can offer long-term revenue streams from projects such as toll
roads and bridges.
Governments, meanwhile, are looking to insurers as sources
of funding for key infrastructure to ease the financial burden
on state coffers.
Big insurers such as Allianz, AXA,
Generali, Aviva and Legal & General
are considered to be well prepared for Solvency II's
sophisticated risk-management requirements.
Some smaller insurers, however, could struggle to shoulder
the additional administrative burdens.