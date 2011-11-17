UPDATE 3-Silent on probe reports, China's Anbang says chairman steps aside
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
BERLIN Nov 17 Michel Barnier, the European Union commisioner in charge of regulation, said on Thursday that he wants to talk about G20 capital support for sovereign bonds in balance sheet assets of banks and insurers.
He said insurance companies have proven themselves to be resilient by and large to in the euro zone crisis. (Reporting By Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)