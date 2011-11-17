* Barnier joins Germany, regulators in wanting rethink
* EU bank law could be amended to tackle zero risk rule
(Adds more detail, background)
By Gernot Heller and Huw Jones
BERLIN/LONDON, Nov 17 A top European Union
official wants a rethink of a rule seen as discredited by the
euro zone crisis that allows banks to avoid setting aside
capital against risky sovereign debt holdings.
Under the rule, a bank holding sovereign bonds denominated
in the currency it operates in can treat them as having a zero
risk weighting when calculating the size of its capital buffer.
Financial experts say such zero risk weighting is untenable
now that the bonds of countries like Greece, Portugal and
Ireland, all rescued by EU funds, have been sharply downgraded.
"We will be working on that in the next months," the EU's
financial services chief, Michel Barnier said during a visit to
the German capital on Thursday.
The rule is long enshrined in global bank standards authored
by the Basel Committee and remains in their new version, Basel
III, which comes into force from 2013. Insurers have a similar
rule and are also major holders of sovereign debt.
Past attempts to revisit the rule were rebuffed amid fears
that a two-tier sovereign debt market would emerge in regions
like the euro zone.
The issue will become even more acute under Basel III as
banks will have to build liquidity buffers that must include a
large chunk of highly rated government debt, which would be hard
for Greek banks at the moment.
Euro zone debt worries are also spreading.
Spain and France struggled on Thursday with government bond
auctions, with Madrid forced to pay the highest borrowing costs
since 1997 as investors prefer what they perceive to be less
risky German Bunds.
Barnier said the zero-risk weighting issue should first be
tackled at the level of the Group of 20 (G20) top economies, who
endorsed Basel III a year ago.
"We'd like to have a common approach," Barnier said.
There should be a coherent approach to banks and insurers
but there is no precise timeline at this stage, he added.
PARLIAMENTARY SUPPORT
Barnier's is the latest influential voice in the debate
after Germany's deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen, who
joins the European Central Bank's Executive Board at the end of
this year, said on Monday the rule should be reviewed once the
euro zone crisis has passed.
Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and
Occupational Pensions Authority said on Wednesday he wanted a
review of the rule in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis as a
two-tier debt market has already emerged.
"The change in perception in relation to the risk of
sovereign exposures is out there," Bernardino said.
European Banking Authority Chairman Andrea Enria has said
supervisors will have to consider risks from sovereign debt
holdings when checking if banks hold enough capital.
Barnier has already proposed a draft law to turn Basel III
into EU law.
Sharon Bowles, the UK Liberal Democrat chairman of
parliament's lead economic affairs committee is also drawing up
amendments to end zero risk weighting.
"I will do something in the capital requirements directive.
There is a lot of parliamentary support," Bowles said on
Thursday.
She is considering deleting the reference to zero risk in
the draft EU law, giving powers to the European Systemic Risk
Board to recommend that banks with risky government debt
increase their buffers, or cap bank exposures to debt.
(Reporting By Gernot Heller in Berlin and Huw Jones in London)