* Barnier joins Germany, regulators in wanting rethink

* EU bank law could be amended to tackle zero risk rule (Adds more detail, background)

By Gernot Heller and Huw Jones

BERLIN/LONDON, Nov 17 A top European Union official wants a rethink of a rule seen as discredited by the euro zone crisis that allows banks to avoid setting aside capital against risky sovereign debt holdings.

Under the rule, a bank holding sovereign bonds denominated in the currency it operates in can treat them as having a zero risk weighting when calculating the size of its capital buffer.

Financial experts say such zero risk weighting is untenable now that the bonds of countries like Greece, Portugal and Ireland, all rescued by EU funds, have been sharply downgraded.

"We will be working on that in the next months," the EU's financial services chief, Michel Barnier said during a visit to the German capital on Thursday.

The rule is long enshrined in global bank standards authored by the Basel Committee and remains in their new version, Basel III, which comes into force from 2013. Insurers have a similar rule and are also major holders of sovereign debt.

Past attempts to revisit the rule were rebuffed amid fears that a two-tier sovereign debt market would emerge in regions like the euro zone.

The issue will become even more acute under Basel III as banks will have to build liquidity buffers that must include a large chunk of highly rated government debt, which would be hard for Greek banks at the moment.

Euro zone debt worries are also spreading.

Spain and France struggled on Thursday with government bond auctions, with Madrid forced to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 as investors prefer what they perceive to be less risky German Bunds.

Barnier said the zero-risk weighting issue should first be tackled at the level of the Group of 20 (G20) top economies, who endorsed Basel III a year ago.

"We'd like to have a common approach," Barnier said.

There should be a coherent approach to banks and insurers but there is no precise timeline at this stage, he added.

PARLIAMENTARY SUPPORT

Barnier's is the latest influential voice in the debate after Germany's deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen, who joins the European Central Bank's Executive Board at the end of this year, said on Monday the rule should be reviewed once the euro zone crisis has passed.

Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Wednesday he wanted a review of the rule in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis as a two-tier debt market has already emerged.

"The change in perception in relation to the risk of sovereign exposures is out there," Bernardino said.

European Banking Authority Chairman Andrea Enria has said supervisors will have to consider risks from sovereign debt holdings when checking if banks hold enough capital.

Barnier has already proposed a draft law to turn Basel III into EU law.

Sharon Bowles, the UK Liberal Democrat chairman of parliament's lead economic affairs committee is also drawing up amendments to end zero risk weighting.

"I will do something in the capital requirements directive. There is a lot of parliamentary support," Bowles said on Thursday.

She is considering deleting the reference to zero risk in the draft EU law, giving powers to the European Systemic Risk Board to recommend that banks with risky government debt increase their buffers, or cap bank exposures to debt. (Reporting By Gernot Heller in Berlin and Huw Jones in London)