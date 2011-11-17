BERLIN Nov 17 Michel Barnier, the European Union commisioner in charge of regulation, said on Thursday that solvency II rules for European insurers should start only from Jan. 1, 2014.

The EU's Solvency II rules are aimed at forcing insurers to hold capital in proportion to the risks they underwrite.

Big European insurers such as Allianz, Axa and Generali have said they support the general thrust of Solvency II.

Yet some had expressed fears the rules will lead to excessive ratcheting up of capital requirements, making them less globally competitive, and that they would struggle to meet the implementation deadline of Jan. 1, 2013. (Reporting By Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)