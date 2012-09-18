LONDON, Sept 18 Regulations that require insurance companies to hold much higher capital reserves to remain in the black following a natural disaster are out of proportion to the actual losses to which they are exposed, a report has said.

The expected financial losses linked to natural catastrophes such as hurricanes and earthquakes are not of the magnitude to "justify substantially high capital holdings against catastrophe underwriting risk," argued the report, which focused on U.S. insurers but whose findings apply to all those potentially affected by the regulations.

Insurance companies on both sides of the Atlantic are being scrutinised based on capital adequacy.

In Europe the EU's so-called Solvency II rules aim to better align the sector's capital safety cushion with the risks on their books and had been intended to act as a benchmark for other countries' rules.

In the United States the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is forging ahead with its 2008 Solvency Modernization Initiative (SMI), which looks at international developments in insurance solvency and their potential use at home.

But the report, published by the University of Leeds in partnership with the University of Edinburgh and funded by the UK Social and Economic Research Council, challenged the "appropriateness of regulatory initiatives, such as the NAIC's SMI and Solvency II".

The report's findings come ahead of key decisions on Solvency II, which has been 10 years in the making and had been due to come into force in 2012, but whose implementation has been subject to a series of embarrassing delays as EU lawmakers and officials clashed on final drafts of the regulations.

The findings chime with complaints from the insurance industry about the Solvency II rules, which companies say will make their regulatory capital requirements more volatile and hurt their business.

"Insurers with direct exposure to a natural disaster typically see a 5 percent drop in share price in the immediate aftermath, but nowhere near a solvency-threatening level", Jens Hagendorff, co-writer and professor in finance & investment at the University of Edinburgh told Reuters.

The report evaluated the impact of 19 so-called "mega catastrophes", which caused $25 million or more in insured losses on U.S. property and casualty i n surers, and found that although such natural disasters have negative implications, insurers were in a position to absorb such losses and that mega catastrophes did not threaten their solvency.

In fact, mega-catastrophes can improve market conditions for insurers, the report said - citing increased demand for disaster insurance, which in turn boosts premiums and insurer profitability.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina led to more than $40 billion of claims, making it the industry's most costly natural disaster. But insurers bounced back quickly afterwards and subsequent catastrophes received less negative market reaction, Hagendorff said - likely due to better awareness among investors of the limited impact natural disasters have on insurers' solvency. (Editing by David Holmes)