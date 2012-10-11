* Regulators need insurance experts "at the very top" - ABI
* Banking industry like a "naughty child" - Hiscox CEO
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Oct 11 Britain's insurers want
regulators to appoint more senior figures with industry
expertise to correct what they see as an overwhelming
preoccupation with the banking sector.
The pressure comes as Britain prepares to scrap its
financial services watchdog early next year and replace it with
two new bodies: the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the
Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), part of the Bank of
England.
"It is absolutely vital the PRA and the Bank of England have
people at the very top who understand the insurance industry
they will be regulating," the Association of British Insurers
(ABI) said on Thursday.
Insurers accuse regulators of focusing almost exclusively on
the banking sector since it sparked the global financial crisis
in 2008, increasing the risk that rules designed for banks could
be imposed across the entire financial services industry.
Some insurers say that the British government's neglect of
the insurance sector is also reflected in its failure to have a
decisive influence in talks over Europe's new Solvency II
capital rules, which are expected to usher in more onerous
requirements for much of the industry.
"The naughty child is getting all the attention," said
Bronek Masojada, chief executive of London-listed insurer and
reinsurer Hiscox. "The bankers got it so wrong that that
is all anyone can think of at the moment."
PROTEST LETTER
Masojada said that the Bank of England should appoint a
deputy governor responsible for non-bank finance firms so that
insurers and fund managers have a voice in the new regulatory
landscape.
"The view of the insurance sector is that if the
organisation is run by a small number of people who are just
central bankers and economists, then yet again it will be
banking uber alles," he said.
Insurers have been lobbying the government and regulators to
improve their understanding of the industry, and a group of
insurance executives have outlined their concerns in a letter to
Finance Minister George Osborne, industry sources said.
The Financial Services Authority denied that insurers were
being overlooked.
"The FSA recognises the vital importance of the insurance
industry and will continue to proactively engage with firms to
ensure they understand and are a major part of the regulatory
changes taking place," a spokesman said.
The PRA, tasked with making sure financial services firms do
not run the risk of going insolvent, is due to publish details
of how it will regulate insurers later this month.
Insurers worldwide are battling for an exemption from new
rules being drawn up by regulators from the G20 group of
countries aimed at preventing big financial institutions from
destabilising the economy if they collapse.
The G20's regulatory task force has identified 48 big
insurers for potential inclusion alongside leading banks on a
list of "systemic" financial institutions that could be forced
to hold extra capital.