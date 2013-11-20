FRANKFURT Nov 20 The EU's powerful insurance watchdog has urged insurers to quickly revamp their insurance products to counter the effects of low interest rates ahead of the introduction of new solvency capital rules for the sector in 2016.

Rock bottom interest rates are the No. 1 problem facing the insurance sector, insurers and regulators say.

"The next two years should be used to actively implement measures to avoid the worst case scenarios," Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told an industry conference.

New risk capital rules for insurers agreed last week contain measures to help insurers deal with solvency issues stemming from low interest rates.

"Nevertheless, we cannot wait for 2016 to deal seriously with this issue," Bernardino said in the text of a speech.