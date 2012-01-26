FRANKFURT/LONDON Jan 26 Tough new capital rules for the European Union's insurers should come into force next year as planned, despite a legislative delay in the European Parliament, officials said on Thursday

The Solvency II regime, aimed at protecting consumers by making insurers hold capital buffers in strict proportion to the risks on their books, is scheduled to become law across the EU on Jan. 1, 2013, with insurers required to comply within a year.

However, a key parliamentary committee vote originally planned for this week has been postponed until March, raising doubts over the already tight timetable for passing the rules through the assembly, after which they must be translated into national law throughout the bloc.

Insurers are worried that any delay in the introduction of Solvency II into national law will eat into the one-year transition period they have to adapt to the new rules, one industry source said.

"We regret this delay but remain committed to a timely entry into force of the Solvency II regime," a spokeswoman for the European Commission, which drafted the rules, said on Thursday.

Peter Skinner, the European Parliamentarian who sponsored the original Solvency II legislation in the assembly, said the new rules should still be introduced on time.

"There's no intention for a delay," he said.

"There is still the opportunity for us to finish this within the timeframe that's been set, and we have every aspiration to do that."

This week's vote was put back to give the Parliament time to consider whether its proposed amendments needed to be fine-tuned, in line with new legislative procedures ushered in last year, Skinner added.

"We're waiting for the arguments to be expressed to the Parliament as to whether any of our amendments need to be adjusted before we vote on them, which is a far more sensible process," he said.

The Financial Times Deutschland newspaper reported on Thursday that the Commission and big insurers were reviewing the implementation timetable.

The paper quoted one insurance manager as saying the full application of the rules was only likely to occur in 2016.

Solvency II has been more than 10 years in the making, and big European insurers like Allianz, Axa and Generali have been actively overhauling their risk-management systems to take advantage of the complex rules, which could allow them to hold less capital for specific risks.

The timetable for Solvency II's introduction has already slipped from an original 2012 start date.

Big insurers which have adapted to the new regime, often at a cost in excess of 100 million euros ($129.74 million), are likely to be critical of any further delay.

But many smaller players have been slower to adjust and now say they need more time to prepare for the new rules.

EU insurance watchdog EIOPA on Thursday also said it still expected Solvency II to be introduced on time.

"EIOPA is still working under the assumption that Solvency II will see full implementation on Jan. 1, 2014," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Brussels; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)