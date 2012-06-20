* Transition for existing life contracts being discussed

By Myles Neligan and Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT/LONDON June 20 Life insurers could get more time to adapt to Europe's tough new Solvency II capital rules under a proposal from a senior lawmaker.

Life insurers would be allowed to phase in the capital requirements for their existing policies over seven years under a plan drawn up by Burkhard Balz, the German lawmaker tasked with steering Solvency II through the European Parliament, several sources said on Wednesday.

"There is an idea on the table to provide for a transition of existing life insurance contracts to the new Solvency II regime," said a spokeswoman for Michel Barnier, European Commissioner in charge of the single market.

"Nothing has been decided yet - the final decision will be taken by the co-legislators."

The transition period would give insurers more time to adjust, easing fears they could face a sudden hike in their capital reserves when the rules come into force in 2014.

"For the short term, this is positive news as it takes away pressure in terms of capital requirements," analysts at stockbroker Cheuvreux wrote in a note.

The Stoxx 600 European insurance index rose 1.39 percent on Wednesday, outperforming a 0.47 percent rise in the broader European stock market.

Industry sources said insurers' main objective was to negotiate changes to Solvency II which made their capital requirements less sensitive to market fluctuations, and Balz's transition period would help only if their efforts failed.

One source said the proposed exemption did nothing to fix Solvency II's main flaw - a bias in favour of short-term investments which makes it harder for life insurers to fund long-term payouts.

"This won't solve the industry's problems," the source said.

Balz's proposal was being discussed on Wednesday at a meeting between Barnier and officials from the parliament and European governments aimed at ironing out some of the remaining disagreements over the final shape of the Solvency II.

A deal is not expected until July, clearing the way for the parliament to vote on the new capital rules in September.

Solvency II, ten years in the making, is designed to make European insurers hold capital reserves in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, making the industry more resilient in the event of financial crises.

Some insurers are concerned the rules as they now stand would make their regulatory capital requirements more volatile and hurt their business, although big insurers like Allianz , Axa and Generali are seen as well-prepared for the new regime.

Insurers have also complained about the high cost of complying with Solvency II, and say the rules could make their subsidiaries in the United States uncompetitive by forcing them to jack up their reserves.

Balz, whose proposal was first reported by Financial Times Deutschland, could not be reached.