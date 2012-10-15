LONDON Oct 15 Failing insurers will be allowed
to go bust under a new British regulatory regime which will
focus on limiting the impact on customers, one of the system's
watchdogs said on Monday.
The Prudential Regulatory Authority, a Bank of England unit
whose job from next year is to keep the financial system stable,
"will not seek to operate a zero-failure regime," it said in a
document setting out its approach.
"The PRA will seek to ensure that any insurers that fail do
so in a way that avoids significant adverse effects on
policyholders," it added.
Britain's Financial Services Authority is being replaced
next year by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority,
responsible for making sure banks and insurers treat customers
fairly, as part of a revamp of the regulatory regime launched in
response to the 2008 crisis.
The PRA also said it would categorise Britain's 1,000
insurers according to how big an impact their failure would have
on the financial system, and would spend more time supervising
those that pose the biggest threat.
Britain's insurance industry said it was concerned the PRA
lacked senior figures with experience of the sector.
"We have always stressed that it is vital the PRA has people
at the very top who understand the insurance industry, so we
will look to see that the regulator delivers on its commitment
to have staff with strong and relevant expertise," the
Association of British Insurers said in a statement.
Insurers accuse regulators of focusing exclusively on the
banking sector since it sparked the 2008 financial meltdown,
increasing the risk that rules designed for banks could be
imposed across the entire financial services industry.
Britain's leading insurers include Prudential, Aviva
, Legal & General, and RSA.