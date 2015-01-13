WASHINGTON Jan 12 The Federal Reserve's new role as the top U.S. insurance regulator will be in the spotlight this week as MetLife decides whether to challenge tougher oversight by the central bank in court.

The Fed would face months of scrutiny of its fledgling oversight of the sector if MetLife sues regulators over their decision to tag it as a firm that has the potential to destabilize the wider financial system.

A lawsuit could also draw unwelcome attention from politicians warning of regulatory overreach, just as the Fed is getting its arms around the vast task of regulating the $1 trillion insurance industry.

"Congress should ensure that changes in regulatory oversight do not negatively impact the insurance consumer," said Representative Ed Royce, a Republican member of California. "For the first time in our history, we have the Federal Reserve, a traditional bank regulator, overseeing one-third of the insurance sector," he told Reuters.

With MetLife under its purview, the Fed now oversees insurers with 27 percent of total assets in the industry, a study by the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank, showed last year. Without MetLife, it is 19 percent.

MetLife has until Friday to go to court over last month's decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a group of regulators chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, to designate it as "systemically important."

The company has retained Eugene Scalia, a top Washington lawyer with a track record of successfully challenging regulators in court, a sign that it may mount an attack in court, Reuters reported last month.

Scalia and MetLife declined to comment.

Large asset management firms also would also closely follow a lawsuit filed by MetLife. They have resisted being next in line to be brought under the Fed's wings.

HUGE TASK

Even without the headache of a MetLife lawsuit, the Fed has a large challenge before it, especially because the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law complicated the already-fragmented regulatory landscape.

The post-crisis law created a largely advisory Federal Insurance Office and gave the Fed the ability to directly oversee the largest insurers, if the FSOC determined they posed a risk to the financial system.

It left in place a system in which state regulators directly oversee the overall insurance industry.

Insurance giant AIG was at the heart of the 2007-09 credit meltdown, requiring a $182 billion bailout because of complex financial bets gone wrong, and is now one of the three large insurers the Fed holds sway over.

Prudential is the third. The Fed was also put in charge of insurers that own a bank after the crisis, such as State Farm Mutual and Nationwide Mutual Group.

The Fed's new job includes writing the first-ever nationwide capital rules - a job that took Europe a decade - and setting up a system of how to work with the 50 state regulators that oversee the industry.

"It is an enormously huge and complicated task," said Scott Harrington, a professor at the Wharton business school.

MetLife and other insurers are arguing against Fed oversight, saying they don't harbor the same risk as banks, which make large loans to clients that they cannot get back at short notice when needed during a financial crisis.

They also worry that the Fed will impose capital rules that are suited for banks but would be overly costly for insurers, because it has little experience with the sector, and with measuring risk in for instance life insurance policies.

Tom Sullivan, a former state insurance regulator from Connecticut, leads the Fed's effort. As senior adviser he oversees a policy section. The Fed has not disclosed how many people work on the task overall.

The Fed is also leaning on regional banks, mainly in Boston and Chicago, which have hired actuaries and others with past experience in the insurance sector.

"One of the big tests of Dodd-Frank is whether or not the Federal Reserve can move from being a bank regulator to a financial company regulator. And the jury's still out on that," said Aaron Klein, a former senior Treasury official now at the Bipartisan Policy Center. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Leslie Adler and Eric Walsh)