By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 MetLife, the largest
U.S. insurer, will make a final plea on Monday to a group of
U.S. regulators determined to subject it to tougher oversight as
they probe which firms could pose a risk to the larger financial
system.
MetLife will meet behind closed doors the heads of the
agencies grouped together in the Financial Stability Oversight
Council (FSOC), who want the Federal Reserve to oversee
MetLife's business and force it to meet higher capital
standards.
Metlife, unlike counterparts AIG and Prudential
which have already been deemed "systemic" by FSOC, has
vigorously fought the tag.
After FSOC in September proposed to add MetLife to that
group, the insurer's chief executive Steven Kandarian hit back.
He issued a statement saying MetLife was a source of strength
during the 2008 financial crisis and that the insurer was "not
ruling out any of the available remedies."
But observers say MetLife faces an uphill battle, especially
after an international body of regulators had already deemed
MetLife systemic on a global level in July 2013.
"MetLife has a strong case on the substance ... but the FSOC
is not likely to listen," said Phillip Swagel, a professor at
the University of Maryland School of Public Policy who was a
senior Treasury official during the recent credit crisis.
FSOC is housed within the Treasury Department, which also
chairs the group, and is comprised of the leaders of all the
major U.S. financial regulators.
After hearing from MetLife on Monday, the first such
in-person meeting between the insurer and the top regulators
after months of staff-level talks, regulators will have 60 days
for a final decision. MetLife can challenge the decision in
court.
Metlife declined to comment.
SHADOW INSURANCE
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act automatically
designated banks with more than $50 billion in assets as
"systemically important financial institutions."
But it gave the risk council the power to also tap financial
firms that are not banks, if they are so big and risky that
their activities could destabilize U.S. markets.
To date, the regulators who make up FSOC have not spoken
publicly about MetLife. However, public documents justifying
their designations of AIG and Prudential, and FSOC's annual
report, shed light on their concerns.
The watchdogs worry insurers have their fingers in too many
risky activities even after the credit crisis, and that they are
no longer just straightforward providers of traditional life or
car insurance policies.
One issue likely to be weighed is captive reinsurance, an
accounting practice through which life insurers can lower their
reserves, or funds set aside to pay claims.
In captive reinsurance, life insurance companies transfer
risk to entities affiliated with their business in overseas
jurisdictions or U.S. states with light-touch rules, which
allows them to free up regulatory capital.
Benjamin Lawsky, the New York Superintendent for Financial
Services, has stopped issuing licenses for such activity, which
he called "shadow insurance," while Vermont and Delaware still
actively court the business.
In an apparent effort to reduce some scrutiny, MetLife last
year announced it would merge three of its life insurance
companies and a Bermuda-based captive reinsurance unit into one
U.S.-based company, to "address regulatory concerns about the
use of captive reinsurance."
Another point regulators have looked into is securities
lending. Insurers hold huge portfolios of stocks and bonds that
they often lend out, typically to broker-dealers or hedge funds,
backed by collateral, in return for a small fee.
This is generally seen as a low-risk activity, but played a
key role in the near-collapse of AIG, which was reinvesting much
of its collateral in often complex and risky instruments that
rapidly lost their value when the crisis hit.
Insurers say such risky behavior is a thing of the past, yet
they continue to lend out considerable amounts of securities.
MetLife's securities lending portfolio ended 2013 at $28
billion, according to Moody's Investors Service.
Lastly, regulators are wary about a possible run on an
insurer much in the same way as on a bank. The industry is
fiercely contesting this perception, saying their business model
is different, and funding more stable.
But the Federal Insurance Office, a Treasury unit that
monitors the industry, last year pointed out that AIG was not
the only U.S. insurer in trouble. Insurers Hartford Financial
Services Group and Lincoln National Corp both
received taxpayer aid during the crisis.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Richard Chang)