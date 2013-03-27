* EIOPA wants guidelines in place in 2014
* Guidelines aim at phasing in parts of Solvency II
* Political wrangling delaying final Solvency rules
FRANKFURT, March 27 The EU's insurance watchdog
on Wednesday took action to prepare insurance companies and
their national regulators for new rules that will bring sweeping
changes to the industry's risk and capital management.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) issued draft guidelines covering insurers' system of
governance, risk assessments, reporting procedures and the
process for getting individual capital models approved by
regulators.
The watchdog aims to have its guidelines take effect on Jan.
1, 2014 but many aspects of the rules will be phased in after
that date.
These are partly a response to political delays in
finalising a full set of risk capital rules for insurers known
as Solvency II, which may not be in place until 2017 or even
later. These rules have already been a decade in the making.
Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of EIOPA, said an earlier start
to Solvency II was possible, provided the European Commission,
member states and parliament could agree on certain aspects of
the rules later this year.
"I still believe it will be possible to have the system
start ... on Jan. 1, 2016," Bernardino told a press briefing.
Bernardino said the guidelines, which are open for public
comment until June 19, should spur companies and regulators to
act. "We want concrete steps from the different types of
companies so that when Solvency II will start to be implemented,
we can say that we have done all we could to get supervisors and
companies prepared," he said.
Bernardino said national authorities should use the time
before Solvency II comes in to get used to supervising a
risk-based system.
A source of friction for many small and medium-sized
insurers is the amount and frequency of data they will have to
report to national supervisors under the Solvency II rules.
The watchdog said it would introduce thresholds to take
account of the needs of these smaller companies in quarterly and
annual data reporting ahead of the official Solvency II start
date.
Europe's big insurers like Allianz, AXA
and Generali are considered to be well prepared for
Solvency II's sophisticated risk management requirements and
extra administrative burdens.
Bernardino also said national watchdogs themselves also had
much work ahead to ensure their systems were ready to check the
quality of data submitted by companies.
"Supervising under a risk-based system like Solvency II will
be a different game," Bernardino said.
(To see EIOPA's consultation documents, click on:
here)