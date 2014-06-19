FRANKFURT, June 19 Global insurers deemed by
regulators as likely to destabilise the financial system should
they fail could find a way of removing themselves from the list,
such as by simplifying themselves, a German watchdog said.
International regulators in July listed nine such insurers,
including AIG and Allianz SE, in a prelude to
requiring them to hold more capital from 2019 to cover risks to
the financial system.
Inclusion on the list hinges on the size of the insurer,
whether it is involved in risky activities such as derivatives
and its global reach.
The insurers criticised the approach, arguing that the
sector did not cause the 2008 financial crisis and should
therefore not be tarred with the same regulatory brush as banks
and have to shoulder increased costs of holding more capital as
a safety buffer.
Felix Hufeld, the top insurance supervisor at German
financial watchdog Bafin, told Reuters without giving details
that the companies would have options to remove their names on
the list once the rules are finalised later this year.
"The additional capital requirements are not only there to
increase safety but should also create an incentive to separate
from systemically relevant activities," he added.
The new regime is aimed at avoiding a repeat of insurer AIG,
which was bailed out by American taxpayers after its derviatives
trading arm got into trouble.
Global insurance supervisors are still in the process of
developing appropriate regulation for systemically important
insurers, he said.
The new rules by the regulators were called for by world
leaders in the Group of 20 top economies (G20) that approved a
similar regime for 28 of the world's top banks, also by 2019.
Insurance supervisors are working on defining global
standards for basic capital requirements, which they hope to
have ready for a G20 meeting in Brisbane in November.
Hufeld said insurance supervisors could not simply copy the
approach used by banking regulators, because insurance was a
fundamentally different business.
"Systemic risks for insurers derive from particular
activities that could affect an unknown number of insurers in
the same way," he said.
"A single company turning into a problem of its own accord
will probably remain the exception; more likely is a single
'Typhoid Mary' that infects a large number of companies, thereby
creating the 'systemic' aspect of the risk," Hufeld said.
Besides Allianz and AIG, the other companies initially
identified as systemically relevant were Generali,
Aviva plc, Axa, MetLife Inc, Ping An
, Prudential Financial Inc and Prudential plc
.
A decision on including any large reinsurers such Munich Re
and Swiss Re will be taken at a later
date.
